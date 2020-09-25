Sylvania scores 5 first-half TDs in win against Holly Pond

The Sylvania Rams reached the end zone five times during the first half en route to a 42-12 win against the Holly Pond Broncos on Friday night.
Brody Smith completed all three passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns for Sylvania (4-2, 2-1 Class 3A Region 7).
Keenan Wilbanks rushed for 93 yards with one rushing score and one receiving score. Braiden Thomas carried seven times for 64 yards and two touchdowns.
Sawyer Hughes added one touchdown catch with one interception on defense. Blake Phillips returned a fumble recovery for a 67-yard touchdown.
Sylvania travels to Asbury on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.