Ider’s game against Tanner, scheduled for Friday night, was canceled Friday morning.
Due to COVID-19 concerns the game against Tanner and next week’s game against Section have been canceled, according to a statement from Ider High School on Friday morning.
The statement also said homecoming has been moved to Oct. 2 against Victory Christian. Ider High School will have a community pep rally at 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at the football field. There will be no parade due to DeKalb County Schools COVID-19 safety measures. There will be no makeup of the event if it rains.
