Bison trample hornets in 2A Region 7 matchup

The Ider Hornets welcomed the North Sand Mountain Thundering Herd to Wayne C. Hardiman Stadium Friday night in a 2A Region 7 matchup. Ider celebrated their seniors tonight in addition to honoring the wife and daughter of Principal Cyrus Frost who passed suddenly this week.
The Hornets won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Bison got off to an early start scoring on the initial drive with a touchdown run by Lake Bell. Ider struggled to stop North Sand Mountain throughout the first half. Going into half time the score was 33-0.
Bell found the end zone for North Sand Mountain’s final score of the game in the third quarter. Ider finally registered points on the board in the fourth quarter with touchdowns by Hunter Robinson and Luke Hannah. The Hornets lost by a final score of 40-13. Region play continues as the Bison host the Section Lions next week and the Hornets travel to Tanner.
