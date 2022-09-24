Panthers cruise past Bulldogs

Mason McAteer and Keaton DeBoard connected for three touchdowns as Collinsville spoiled Gaston’s homecoming night with a 48-12 victory Friday.
Collinsville improved to 4-1, while Gastonn dropped to 1-4.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Mason McAteer and Keaton DeBoard connected for three touchdowns as Collinsville spoiled Gaston’s homecoming night with a 48-12 victory Friday.
Collinsville improved to 4-1, while Gastonn dropped to 1-4.
The Panthers scored on seven of their nine offensive possessions.
McAteer was 8 of 17 for 203 yards with three touchdowns. He also rushed for a 4-yard touchdown. DeBoard tallied five receptions for 181 yards and rushed seven times for 90 yards and a score.
Gaston scored one touchdown in the second quarter and another in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers visit Class 2A-Region 7 rival Fyffe at Paul Benefield Stadium next Friday night.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Sunny. High 81F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Cloudy with rain in the morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 81F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:32:41 AM
Sunset: 06:36:58 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: S @ 6 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 62%
Sunrise: 06:33:24 AM
Sunset: 06:35:33 PM
Humidity: 77%
Wind: W @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Mainly clear. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:34:08 AM
Sunset: 06:34:09 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 7 High
A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:34:51 AM
Sunset: 06:32:44 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NNW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:35:35 AM
Sunset: 06:31:20 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NNE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Mostly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 06:36:19 AM
Sunset: 06:29:56 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: NE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 7 High
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 72%
Sunrise: 06:37:04 AM
Sunset: 06:28:32 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: NE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.