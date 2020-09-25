Devils top Bears, secure area’s top seed

After winning their five-set dual against Class 3A, Area 14 rival Plainview, the Fyffe volleyball team secured the area’s No. 1 seed for the upcoming area tournament Tuesday night.
Fyffe topped Plainview 3-2 (25-15, 25-18, 19-25, 23-25, 15-10) before defeating Kate Duncan Smith DAR 2-0 (25-10, 25-9) in their second contest of Tuesday’s tri-match.
Fyffe’s Chloe Hatch finished the night with 13 kills, eight blocks, three digs and two aces. Bella Pettis had 18 digs and 12 kills, Summer Anderson added 35 digs and two aces and Libby White had 39 assists with five digs and one kill. Kirby Coots recorded seven blocks and four kills, Emily Webb contributed 17 digs and two aces, Jade Johnson added six kills and digs with two blocks and one ace and Jade Benefield had seven digs. Emma Twilley had three kills and two digs and Livia Cowart had three digs and one kill.
(0) comments
